Packers, Raiders play on shortened field because of hole in end zone

The Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders played their preseason matchup on a shortened 80-yard field because of poor conditions at IG Field in Winnipeg.

IG Field typically serves as a Canadian Football League (CFL) venue and when the field's goalposts were moved to accommodate an NFL game, a hole was left in the end zone.

Team and league representatives examined the hole alongside officials before deciding on the modified conditions for Thursday's game.

They ultimately decided to eliminate kick-offs from the contest. Both teams will start with the ball at the 25-yard line instead.

An NFL spokesman said in a statement: "Tonight's game is being played on a reconfigured field. The field met the mandatory practices for the maintenance of surfaces for NFL games based on an inspection yesterday.

"Concerns arose today surrounding the area where the Blue Bombers' goal posts were previously located. The 10-yard line will function as the goal line at this game. In lieu of kick-offs, the ball will be placed at the 15-yard line."

Some thought star Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers would make his preseason debut against Oakland.

However, the Packers announced their decision to hold Rodgers and 32 other players out of the contest prior to their start, likely because of the field conditions.