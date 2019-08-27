Packers' Rodgers feels Colts fans should've given Luck a 'standing ovation'

Andrew Luck prior to his retirement announcement

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers said Andrew Luck deserved a standing ovation after the retiring Indianapolis Colts quarterback was booed by his own supporters.

Luck announced his shock retirement on Saturday – the same day as the Colts' 27-17 NFL preseason loss to the Chicago Bears.

The four-time Pro Bowler was in attendance as reports of his decision emerged prior to Luck making it official and Colts fans were not happy.

Some Colts fans decided to boo Luck when the 29-year-old star left the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

On the boos, Packers quarterback Rodgers told reporters on Monday: "I thought it would've been more of a standing ovation type thing and a thank you than boos.

"I said it this morning. I 100 per cent respect him immensely for his decision. I salute him for choosing quality of life, and he's a fantastic player. He had a great career and he's got a lot to be proud of.

"I'm excited for him, and I think actually what he did is very selfless."

A leader on the field. A pillar of the community.#ThankYouLuck pic.twitter.com/EbLXL768RQ — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 25, 2019

Rodgers, though, was critical of how Luck's plans were leaked.

Luck had initially planned to make his retirement announcement on Sunday but was forced to move his timetable up after reports began to surface about his intentions.

"He's making a really tough decision," Rodgers said. "I don't know why that doesn't stay in-house. You've got to protect him a little bit."

Luck spent seven years with the Colts after being drafted with the top pick in the 2012 NFL Draft and won Comeback Player of the Year in 2018 after throwing for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Luck said during Saturday's news conference that the boos he received "hurt".