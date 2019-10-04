Tearful Seahawks QB Wilson dedicates win over Rams to former owner Allen

An emotional Russell Wilson expressed his gratitude to former Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen after throwing four touchdowns in a 30-29 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.

Allen, who died in October 2018 aged 65, was inducted into the Seahawks' Ring of Honor prior to the game having bought the franchise and kept them in Seattle in 1997.

He was at the helm in 2012 when the team drafted Wilson, who led the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl title the following season.

Wilson delivered another performance that showed how shrewd that third-round selection was on Thursday, completing 17 of his 23 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns in Seattle's victory, though they were indebted to Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein missing a 44-yard field goal with 15 seconds to go.

Speaking to Fox in his on-field interview after, a tearful Wilson said: "I was just a little emotional because we had the tribute to Paul today.

"He gave me an opportunity, you know? I'm just grateful that he gave me an opportunity, God did and Paul, this organisation. I love playing here.

"It's a good team over there that we played tonight and we're a great team too. We found a way."

Wilson later posted a video on his own Twitter account in which he said: "Paul, we did this one for you".

Seattle improved to 4-1 with the victory and gained a crucial win against their NFC West rivals as the Rams lost a second straight game to drop to 3-2.

Wilson later presented the game ball to Bert Kolde, the Seahawks' vice chairman and one of Allen's former friends and colleagues, in the locker room and told him he felt he might have had an impact on Zuerlein's missed field goal.

"When we gave the ball to Bert I said, 'I think Paul blew that one just a little to the right," Wilson added.