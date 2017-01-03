Germany midfielder Draxler joins PSG from Wolfsburg

by Reuters News 03 Jan 2017, 16:32 IST

Football Soccer - Germany v Northern Ireland - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group C - HDI Arena, Hannover, Germany - 11/10/16 Germany's Julian Draxler celebrates scoring their first goal Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic

By Julien Pretot

PARIS (Reuters) - Germany and VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Julian Draxler has joined Paris St Germain on a four-and-a-half year contract, the French 1 champions said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who started his professional career at Schalke 04 in 2011, was part of the victorious Germany squad at the 2014 World Cup.

"For the first time in my career I will discover a new country, a new league and I am very proud to take this step in one of the best clubs in Europe," Draxler said in a club statement.

French media reported he is joining for a transfer fee of 36 million euros (37 million dollars).

Draxler, who has been hailed as one of the best attacking midfielder of his generation but has proved inconsistent over the years, could make his PSG debut against Bastia in a French Cup last-64 game on Saturday.

He will be in competition for a spot in the starting line-up with France international Hatem Ben Arfa, Brazil winger Lucas as well as new Argentine signing Giovani Lo Celso, who effectively joined from Rosario during the winter break.

PSG have had a difficult start to the season, finishing second behind Arsenal in the Champions League group stage and sitting third in the Ligue 1 standings, five points behind pacesetters Nice midway through the season.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mitch Phillips)