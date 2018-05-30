Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mets lose another pitcher to injury when Matz leaves game

Associated Press
NEWS
News 30 May 2018, 08:12 IST
9
AP Image

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets have lost another starting pitcher to a finger injury.

Steven Matz exited Tuesday night's game against the Braves after just three innings with discomfort in the middle finger of his left hand — on the same day Noah Syndergaard went on the disabled list with a finger injury.

Leading 4-0, Matz went out to the mound to warm up for the bottom of the fourth. But he suddenly stopped throwing and looked at his hand , prompting manager Mickey Callaway and a trainer to pop out of the dugout.

After being examined, Matz walked slowly off the field and was replaced by Paul Sewald.

X-rays were negative, and there was no further indication of what the problem was or the status of Matz's next scheduled start.

The left-hander allowed just one hit, walked two and struck out two against the Braves.

Before the game, New York placed Syndergaard on the 10-day disabled list with a strained ligament in his right index finger. In all, the injury-plagued Mets have 11 players on the DL.

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Major League Baseball
