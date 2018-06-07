Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Collins catches seven-foot, 250-pound shark on Cowboys fishing trip

La'el Collins was with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Jeff Heath, Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and Travis Frederick when he caught a big shark.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 07 Jun 2018, 05:22 IST
La'el Collins

La'el Collins reeled in a big catch when he and several other Dallas Cowboys team-mates went deep-sea fishing.

Cowboys offensive tackle Collins was with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Jeff Heath, Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and Travis Frederick for the trip.

And Collins managed to snag a seven-foot, 250-pound shark off Key West, Florida.

The 24-year-old said via the Dallas News: "I was sweating bullets. My back started getting tight. I was to the point where I was like, 'Alright, if I get him up here and he takes off again, just cut the line'."

 

Good Waters. Good People. Good Times!

A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on

Even though Collins claimed the biggest catch of the trip, he still got grief for not reeling the shark aboard the boat.

"I was like, 'You get that shark in the boat. I ain't messing with that shark,'" Collins said. "He would've tore up the whole boat."

"They all know [I'm the best fisherman] and I got the biggest fish," Collins added. "Dak caught a little one-foot shark. I came back with a seven-footer."

