Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • WNBA
  • Connecticut Sun vs New York Liberty Semifinals, Game 4 prediction and game preview - October 1, 2023 / WNBA playoffs

Connecticut Sun vs New York Liberty Semifinals, Game 4 prediction and game preview - October 1, 2023 / WNBA playoffs

By Adam Taylor
Modified Oct 01, 2023 12:39 GMT
Connecticut Sun v New York Liberty - Game Two
Connecticut Suns vs New York Liberty Semifinals, Game 4 prediction and game preview

The New York Liberty are one win away from making it to the WNBA Finals. The Connecticut Sun must win two straight games to upset the odds and end the Liberty's season. Whoever wins will progress to the WNBA Finals, where they will face the Las Vegas Aces, who secured their spot following a three-game sweep of the Dallas Wings.

New York has won two straight games following its loss in the opening contest of the series. The Liberty have upped their performance level and now appear to be favorites heading into Game 4 on Oct. 1. Still, the Sun are a formidable opponent and won't be make it easy for Breanna Stewart and Co.

Both teams have a clean bill of health and will be entering Game 4 of the semifinals at full strength.

Connecticut Suns vs. New York Liberty Prediction

The New York Liberty boast the reigning MVP in Stewart and are seen as the potential WNBA champions due to how well they've played the Aces throughout the season. New York's two-game win streak over the Connecticut Sun has also shown its ability to raise its game during difficult circumstances against one of the best teams in the league.

The Sun has to win their Oct. 1 contest if they want to extend their season, and that type of pressure can either coax out a higher level of performance or weigh on the stars and begin to create cracks.

Considering the pressure on Connecticut, the talent level of New York and who is waiting for the series winner in the WNBA Finals, the Liberty should be favored to secure a third straight victory over the Sun. They should book their place in the finals, where they can fight it out for the right to be called champions.

New York Liberty Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Stefanie Dolson
C6-5 ft235 lbsJANUARY 8, 19929 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Sabrina Ionescu
G5-11 ft165 lbsDECEMBER 6, 19973 yrsOREGON/USA
Marine Johannès
G5-10 ft134 lbsJANUARY 21, 19952 yrsFRANCE/FRANCE
Jonquel Jones
F6-6 ft215 lbsJANUARY 5, 19946 yrsGEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS
Betnijah Laney
F6-0 ft166 lbsOCTOBER 29, 19937 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Epiphanny Prince
G5-9 ft179 lbsJANUARY 11, 198813 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Nyara Sabally
F6-5 ft204 lbsFEBRUARY 26, 2000ROREGON/GERMANY
Breanna Stewart
F6-4 ft170 lbsAUGUST 27, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Kayla Thornton
F6-1 ft190 lbsOCTOBER 20, 19927 yrsTEXAS-EL PASO/USA
Courtney Vandersloot
G5-8 ft137 lbsFEBRUARY 8, 198912 yrsGONZAGA/USA
Jocelyn Willoughby
G6-0 ft180 lbsMARCH 25, 19982 yrsVIRGINIA/USA
Han Xu
C6-11 ft203 lbsOCTOBER 31, 19992 yrsCHINA/CHINA

Connecticut Sun Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Rebecca Allen
G6-2 ft162 lbsNOVEMBER 6, 19927 yrsMELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA
Kristine Anigwe
F-C6-4 ft200 lbsMARCH 31, 19974 yrsCALIFORNIA/UNITED KINGDOM
DeWanna Bonner
F-G6-4 ft143 lbsAUGUST 21, 198713 yrsAUBURN/USA
Leigha Brown
G6-1 ft165 lbsJULY 14, 2000RMICHIGAN/USA
DiJonai Carrington
G-F5-11 ft175 lbsJANUARY 8, 19982 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Tyasha Harris
G5-10 ft152 lbsMAY 1, 19983 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Tiffany Hayes
G5-10 ft155 lbsSEPTEMBER 20, 198910 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Natisha Hiedeman
G5-8 ft135 lbsFEBRUARY 10, 19974 yrsMARQUETTE/USA
Brionna Jones
F6-3 ft210 lbsDECEMBER 18, 19956 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Olivia Nelson-Ododa
C6-5 ft173 lbsAUGUST 17, 20001 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Alyssa Thomas
F6-2 ft190 lbsAPRIL 12, 19929 yrsMARYLAND/USA

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will be played at Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 3 p.m. Eastern time

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: Players to watch

Breanna Stewart will enter the contest as the best player on the court. The New York Liberty will have some elite talent surrounding Stewart. Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Courtney Vandersloot and Betnijah Laney will all have big roles to play as their team looks to wrap up the semifinal series and avoid playing a winner-takes-all Game 5.

The Connecticut Sun will be looking toward DeWanna Bonner, Rebecca Allen and Alyssa Thomas to help tie up the semifinal series. Should the Sun's start trio fail to produce, Connecticut's season will come to an abrupt end. We should also expect Tiffany Hayes and Natisha Heideman to have an impact on the Oct. 1 contest.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

How is Michael Jordan officially richer than NBA's 10 richest players?!

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...