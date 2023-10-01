Connecticut Sun vs New York Liberty Semifinals, Game 4 prediction and game preview - October 1, 2023 / WNBA playoffs

The New York Liberty are one win away from making it to the WNBA Finals. The Connecticut Sun must win two straight games to upset the odds and end the Liberty's season. Whoever wins will progress to the WNBA Finals, where they will face the Las Vegas Aces, who secured their spot following a three-game sweep of the Dallas Wings.
New York has won two straight games following its loss in the opening contest of the series. The Liberty have upped their performance level and now appear to be favorites heading into Game 4 on Oct. 1. Still, the Sun are a formidable opponent and won't be make it easy for Breanna Stewart and Co.
Both teams have a clean bill of health and will be entering Game 4 of the semifinals at full strength.
Connecticut Suns vs. New York Liberty Prediction
The New York Liberty boast the reigning MVP in Stewart and are seen as the potential WNBA champions due to how well they've played the Aces throughout the season. New York's two-game win streak over the Connecticut Sun has also shown its ability to raise its game during difficult circumstances against one of the best teams in the league.
The Sun has to win their Oct. 1 contest if they want to extend their season, and that type of pressure can either coax out a higher level of performance or weigh on the stars and begin to create cracks.
Considering the pressure on Connecticut, the talent level of New York and who is waiting for the series winner in the WNBA Finals, the Liberty should be favored to secure a third straight victory over the Sun. They should book their place in the finals, where they can fight it out for the right to be called champions.
New York Liberty Roster
Connecticut Sun Roster
New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.
The game will be played at Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 3 p.m. Eastern time
New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: Players to watch
Breanna Stewart will enter the contest as the best player on the court. The New York Liberty will have some elite talent surrounding Stewart. Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Courtney Vandersloot and Betnijah Laney will all have big roles to play as their team looks to wrap up the semifinal series and avoid playing a winner-takes-all Game 5.
The Connecticut Sun will be looking toward DeWanna Bonner, Rebecca Allen and Alyssa Thomas to help tie up the semifinal series. Should the Sun's start trio fail to produce, Connecticut's season will come to an abrupt end. We should also expect Tiffany Hayes and Natisha Heideman to have an impact on the Oct. 1 contest.
