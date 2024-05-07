Is Chet Holmgren playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Exploring Thunder star’s status for Game 1 (May 7)

Chet Holmgren is not on the OKC Thunder’s injury report and should play in Game 1 of their second-round series against the Dallas Mavericks. The rookie center had a great season, as he featured in all 82 games for the Thunder. Holmgren finished second in the Rookie of the Year race, behind French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

The OKC Thunder reached the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs after sweeping the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round. Meanwhile, the Mavericks defeated the LA Clippers 4-2.

The Thunder have a clean bill of health for the game, while Dallas will be without Maxi Kleber (shoulder) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle sprain). Luka Doncic is probable with a knee issue.

Chet Holmgren injury update

Holmgren was drafted second in 2022 but missed the entire 2022-23 season because of a foot injury. He suffered the injury while guarding LeBron James in a pro-am game.

After he made his NBA debut in 2023, he has not missed another game. Holmgren featured on the injury report on Jan. 30 with an ankle injury but played the next game on Jan. 31 against the Denver Nuggets. Holmgren hasn’t been diagnosed with any major injury since then.

Chet Holmgren stats vs. New Orleans Pelicans in 2024 Playoffs

Chet Holmgren played all four games of his NBA playoffs series debut. His best performance came in Game 2, where he scored 26 points in a 124-92 blowout win at home. Holmgren averaged 15.3 points, 8.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds in the series.

His offseason scoring average dropped a little in comparision to his regular-season stats. The big man averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 82 games.

As seen in the above statistics, Chet Holmgren's rebounding and blocking got better in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. His rim protection will be crucial against Dallas, as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving like to drive to the basket.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder Game 1?

Game 1 of the Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Western Conference second-round series is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, at Paycom Center. The game begins at 9:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

The Thunder are 3.5 points favorites at home. This should be a fiercely contested game between two equally talented teams.

