Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers? Latest injury update from the Phoenix Suns (October 16th)

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are set for a 2023-24 NBA preseason rematch against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night (Oct. 16). This comes after the two teams previously played against each other on Thursday in Portland, with the Suns coming away with a 122-111 victory.

As for Durant’s availability for Monday's rematch, he appears to be able to play as he is not currently listed on Phoenix’s injury report. Suns coach Frank Vogel also touched on the availability of Phoenix’s Big 3 ahead of the Suns’ open practice on Sunday. Vogel said that he expected Durant, along with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal to all play in both the practice and Monday’s game:

“Two days in a row (fans are) going to see Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker play hoops,” Vogel said.

“We expect them all to play on Monday.”

Outside of the Suns’ Big 3, guards Eric Gordon (hip) and Damion Lee (knee), as well as forward Ish Wainwright (calf) are listed as out.

As for Portland, guard Malcolm Brogdon (rest), as well as big men Robert Williams (knee) and Deandre Ayton (undisclosed), are all listed as day-to-day and questionable.

Monday’s matchup between the Suns (2-1) and the Blazers (1-2) will take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix at 10 p.m. ET.

Kevin Durant is blown away by support from Suns fans

Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns’ open practice on Sunday was a huge success as the event drew a sold-out crowd of raucous Suns fans.

Following the practice, Kevin Durant was asked about the overwhelmingly positive reception that the team received. The superstar forward spoke about how blown away he was by the fan support. He added that it was a cool experience for the team to be able to practice in front of their most dedicated supporters:

“It’s still incredible, I mean, I’m just blown away at how many basketball fans there are in the world, but especially here in the Valley,” Durant said.

“How inspired they are for the game of basketball, it inspires me and keeps me going, to be honest. So, anytime we can get in from our fans and give them an insight into what we do outside of just seven o’clock on game night, that’s pretty cool.”

Durant has appeared in two of the Suns’ first three preseason games so far. He is averaging 14.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 3-pointers per game on 45.5% shooting in 16.9 minutes per game.

