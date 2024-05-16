Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on Nuggets center's status for Game 6 (May 16)

Denver Nuggets' three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is listed as available for the upcoming Game 6 against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the Western Conference semifinals on Thursday. The series shifts to Minnesota after Denver rallied an impressive 3-game stretch to take the series lead at 3-2.

Nikola Jokic was honored with his third MVP trophy before the fifth game, and his subsequent performance left no doubt about why he deserved the accolade. Jokic exhibited dominance by dropping 40 points and orchestrating the Denver offense with precision.

In previous games where he faced challenges, turnovers plagued his performance, as he recorded seven in the Game 1 loss.

However, in Game 5, the Serb showcased near-perfection, tallying 13 assists without a turnover. Moreover, he displayed remarkable efficiency by shooting 8-for-9 when matched up against Rudy Gobert, the primary defender.

Jokic has approached triple-double territory throughout the playoffs, leading the team with impressive averages of 28.8 points, 13.3 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game.

In Game 5, he received valuable support from Aaron Gordon, who continued his strong contributions with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Gordon has had solid numbers in the postseason, averaging 15.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Jamal Murray added 16 points in the Game 5 victory, contributing to his playoff average of 20.2 points and 5.9 assists per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope delivered his highest-scoring performance of the postseason in the previous outing, registering 16 points and maintaining an average of 8.3 points per game in the playoffs.

However, Michael Porter Jr. has faced recent struggles after initially performing impressively, averaging over 20 points per game in the postseason. He scored only four points in Game Four and six points in Game 5, signifying a downturn in his form.

What happened to Nikola Jokic?

Nikola Jokic has displayed remarkable durability throughout the season, sitting out only three of 82 games. His sporadic absences were primarily attributed to left hip inflammation, a recurring issue dating back to 2017.

Initially listed as questionable, Nikola was eventually ruled out for the March 23 matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers due to the ailment. Despite managing his hip inflammation for subsequent games, he reappeared on the injury report in April.

Apart from his hip concerns, Jokic encountered various other injuries throughout the season, including wrist, back, eye and arm issues. His absence from games against the LA Clippers on Nov. 27 and the OKC Thunder on Jan. 31 underscores the challenges he has faced in maintaining optimal health.