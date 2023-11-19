"Are pigs flying?": NBA fans bamboozled as Rudy Gobert attempts only 2nd career corner 3 without hesitation

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert heaved his second career corner 3 against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, surprising fans.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year made the attempt early in the first quarter, fielding a pass from Karl- Anthony Towns. The shot did not go in, leaving him without a 3-point shot in his career.

Nevertheless, NBA fans were surprised by the attempt and took to X (formerly called Twitter) to share their feelings.

Here are some reactions:

@_swishh_3 wrote: Rudy Gobert just shot a three.. are pigs flying?

@hillbilly41569 wrote: Motion looks smooth ngl, I have a feeling he's gonna make some this season

@BuzzNBasketball wrote: As a coach this is the perfect time to say “you’re open for a reason” Rudy

@briankeithharr3 wrote: He's shell shocked

@DARLINGDABEST wrote: Well to the locker room he goes

@ballin_yt wrote: Lmao

@jakesgraphs wrote: Rudy Gobert just shit the best missed three I’ve ever seen in my life

@Hxllywoodx wrote: I know I didn’t watch Rudy Gobert take a three.

@joeyb_tweets wrote: Where were you when Rudy Gobert almost made that three?

While Gobert remains sans a 3-point shot in his career, he helped the Timberwolves to their ninth win in 12 games on the season, winning 121-120 at New Orleans.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for Minnesota with 29 points and nine assists while Anthony Edwards added 23 markers. Gobert had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds.

It was a bounce-back win for Minnesota, who lost their previous game against the Phoenix Suns. At 9-3, the Timberwolves are atop the Northwest Division.

Rudy Gobert looks to have more impact in second year with Timberwolves

In his second year with Minnesota, three-time NBA All-Star Gobert looks to have more impact for the Timberwolves and help them go deeper in the competition.

He feels he's in a good position to do so, as he's confident of where he's now fitness-wise, allowing him to do more. Gobert told The Athletic in an interview:

“Not even my old self. I feel better than I’ve ever felt because I feel like I’m stronger than I’ve been,” he said earlier this season. And I just see the experience that I have now, and you add that to the rest of the abilities that I have, I think that’s the best that I’ve been.”

This season, the French big man has gone for 11.2 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 32 minutes for the Northwest Division-leading Timberwolves.

Last year, after being traded from the Utah Jazz, he averaged 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks, helping Minnesota earn a spot in the play-in tournament.