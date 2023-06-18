Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever WNBA 2023: Where to watch, odds, predictions, rosters, and more

Later today at 1:00 pm PT, the Atlanta Dream (4-5 record) will go head-to-head against the Indiana Fever (4-6 record). The Atlanta Dream have won three of their last four games and averaged 87.0 points per game. The team's potent offense will be critical as they eye their third-straight win. The game can be watched on the WNBA League Pass.

Ahead of the matchup, the Indiana Fever holds the third-best offensive rating around the league at 103.3 rating. Their defense has been picking up as of late as they rank the 11th-best defensive rating at 104.8 rating.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream holds the seventh-best offensive rating in the WNBA at 99.5 rating. Their defense has been better than the Indiana Fever as they rank the eighth-best defensive rating at 101.7 rating.

Indiana's roster consists of Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, Grae Berger, Lexie Hull, NaLyssa Smith, Erica Wheeler, and Victoria Vivians.

Atlanta's roster also consists of Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Haley Jones, Cheyenne Parker, Laeticia Amihere, Monique Billings, Aarion McDonald, and Nia Coffey.

For this matchup, here are the odds:

Against the spread: Dream +1.5 (-110), Fever -1.5 (-110)

Dream +1.5 (-110), Fever -1.5 (-110) Moneyline: Dream +100, Fever -121

Dream +100, Fever -121 Total points (165): Over (-112), Under (-107)

The Dream is favored in this matchup as they have been playing some quality basketball as of late.

Score prediction: Atlanta Dream 84 - 80 Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell against Atlanta Dream's Allisha Gray in a head-to-head matchup

The Fever is led by Kelsey Mitchell as the team's leading scorer. She averages 16.8 points per game (42.0% shooting, including 38.7% from 3-point range). The Fever guard has her numbers down from last year's season averages. In the previous season, Kelsey Mitchell averaged 18.4 ppg (43.8% shooting, including 40.9% from 3-point range).

Following Indiana's win against the Chicago Sky, Mitchell spoke to the media about her incredible game-winning shot.

"I knew that we were gonna do something towards the rim and utilize [Aliyah Boston]," Mitchell said. "Shout out to AB because they ended up sending people to her. Maya [Caldwell] ended up throwing it to me, I saw the clock go down, I took a deep breath and I noticed that the scheme was different and so I shot the pull-up."

The Dream is led by Allisha Gray, who is the team's leading scorer. She averages 18.0 ppg (47.0% shooting, including 35.7% from 3-point range) and 6.3 rpg. Gray has improved tremendously from her season averages last season. During the previous season, she averaged only 13.3 ppg (42.3% shooting, including 40.8% from 3-point range).

