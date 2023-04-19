"Best duo in the world" - Phoenix fans are going nuts after Devin Booker and Kevin Durant help the Suns level the series in Game 2

Phoenix Suns fans are going nuts after Devin Booker and Kevin Durant helped even the series against the LA Clippers in Game 2. The Suns now head to Los Angeles for Game 3 and 4 with the series tied at 1-1.

Booker led the way for Phoenix with 38 points and nine assists in their 123-109 win. Durant had 25 points, six rebounds and eight assists, while Torrey Craig added 17 points, three rebounds and two steals.

Chris Paul contributed 16 points, four rebounds and eight assists. Paul put the game away with two clutch baskets late in the fourth quarter. He also made a nice pocket pass to DeAndre Ayton, who finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Phoenix Suns fans on social media had high praise for Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, who took over the second half. It was a much-needed win for the Suns, avoiding a 2-0 deficit heading into two road games in the postseason. One fan even said that Durant and Booker are the best duo in the NBA:

"BEST DUO IN THE WORLD"

Here are some other comments on the Suns' huge win:

Fans also celebrated Chris Paul finally ending his losing streak when referee Scott Foster was officiating. Paul has lost 14 straight playoff games with Foster as the head referee. It's also worth noting that CP3 put the game away in the fourth quarter with two clutch jump shots, one great assist and two deflections.

Devin Booker looking forward to Game 3 and 4 in LA

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker led the Phoenix Suns in their comeback win over the LA Clippers in Game 2. The Clippers built a double-digit lead at the start of the second quarter. However, Booker helped the Suns trim the deficit and tied the game at the end of the first half.

Booker continued to take over in the second half, finishing with a game-high 38 points and nine assists. He was simply unstoppable in Game 2 as the Clippers couldn't contain him.

In a postgame interview with Chris Haynes of TNT, Booker discussed the Suns' mindset heading to Los Angeles for Game 3 and 4. The 26-year-old star guard admitted that it was tough to lose the opening game, but they'll be taking it one game at a time.

"It's tough," Booker said. "They came out, started off the game really well and we're fighting an uphill battle for the rest of the game. We wanted to protect home court in Game 2, we got one and now we're off to LA."

Game 3 is on Thursday and Game 4 is on Saturday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Suns will look to take back home court advantage, while the Clippers will try to take a commanding 3-1 lead with two wins at home.

