Brazilian soccer star Marcelo rocks head-to-toe Balenciaga & futuristic sunglasses at Knicks-Rockets game 

The New York Knicks dominated the Houston Rockets 109-94 at the Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. Adding glitz to the night, Brazilian soccer star Marcelo and his wife were also present, which elicited wild cheers from fans.

Marcelo thanked the New York Knicks and the NBA for inviting him to the basketball game and tweeted a couple of pictures from the court:

"Magic night at the Garden. Thanks for everything! See you soon!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Brazilian left-footed maestro was dressed in an all-out Balenciaga attire, where his 3xl grey shoes stole the limelight.

To complement his faux leather sneakers, priced at $1150 on the Balenciaga website, Marcelo paired a black Balenciaga t-shirt and vibrant futuristic sunglasses that matched his look perfectly.

A closer look at Marcelo's Balenciaga shoes (Images via balenciaga.com)

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, Brunson revealed a new hairstyle, taking inspiration from the former Real Madrid player in attendance.

He appeared to have made a lasting impression on Marcelo, who was also presented with a New York Knicks jersey during the event. Some of Brunson's fellow teammates have affectionately started referring to Brunson as Marcelo.

Marcelo also tried his hands at the ball and put it in for a sweet 3-pointer, which was cheered on by fans.

Expand Tweet

Several stars, apart from Marcelo, attended the Knicks game

Apart from the Brazilian footballer, Marcelo, several stars attended the New York Knicks. Marcus Stroman, pitcher for the MLB team New York Yankees, was also seen courtside.

Carmelo Anthony, a former NBA star who is widely known as Melo, was also present and stood up to acknowledge the crowd cheering for him as he got displayed on the big screen. He was also seen talking with Julius Randle and Johnnie Bryant during the half-time break.

Expand Tweet

Amidst the controversy surrounding the federal lawsuit for sexual assault filed against him in Los Angeles, James Dolan, the MSG Sports executive chairman, and CEO, also made his routine presence at Madison Square Garden.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!