Bronny James' cardiologist's update on his condition surfaces amid news of him being discharged by hospital

Bronny James has finally returned home after a shocking cardiac arrest that took everyone by surprise, especially his family. His consulting cardiologist gave an update on the young athlete's condition following his return back home as he gradually recovers from the health scare.

Dr. Merije Chukumerije gave an update on Bronny's condition following his health scare.

"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest,” he said. “He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."

According to other health experts, it was a good sign that Bronny didn't stay long in the ICU and was quickly discharged. Due to his case, many have paid attention to the health risks many NCAA players could encounter. While cardiac arrests are rare, they could be a cause of serious health problems, according to Annika Johnson of the Los Angeles Times.

"Seventy-five percent of all sudden deaths that occur while these athletes are playing sports are attributable to cardiovascular conditions, according to Dr. Satyajit Reddy, a sports cardiologist with the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix," Johnson wrote.

Stephen A. Smith takes a moment to send his thoughts and prayers to Bronny James

Stephen A. Smith is one of the personalities that recently sent his thoughts and prayers for James. In his show, Smith took the chance to show how grateful he is that the young star isn't in any serious medical problems.

"Let me take a moment and send prayers up and to give a heartfelt thanks to God Almighty Himself," Smith said. "Because Bronny James appears to be okay."

"The son of LeBron James, 19 years of age, a freshman at the University of Southern California, USC, was working out and suffered a cardiac arrest during practice. And thank the good Lord that medics were in or neaby at the facility. So, when he collapsed, they were ready to jump on it and then make sure that he received the medical treatment that he deserves."

