"Come back on any term that he wants to" - NBA Insider reveals Lakers outlook on LeBron James' looming contract

According to NBA insider Dave McMenamin, the LA Lakers are ready to give LeBron James any contract he wants if he opts out of his contract. James has one year left on his current deal, but is expected to become a free agent. The Lakers have the best chance of signing him and will do everything to keep "The King."

McMenamin was on "The Rich Eisen Show" to share some insights on James and the Lakers. The ESPN reporter explained the Lakers are open to giving the four-time NBA champ any contract he wants and they want him to retire with the franchise.

"The Lakers intend to have LeBron James come back on any term that he wants to. Whether that be a one-year deal, two-year deal, three-year deal, whatever. They'd love to continue to have LeBron James in the purple and gold until he calls it quits, whenever that may be," McMenamin said. [16:16 - 16:31]

LeBron James is in the final year of his contract with the LA Lakers. James has a player option worth $51,415,938 and could opt out of it to enter free agency. He's coming off his 21st year in the league and still averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 71 games.

James also shot the ball extremely well at 54.0% from the field, 41.0% from beyond the arc and 75.0% from the free throw line. He was the oldest player in the NBA, but was still a Top 20 player. He helped the Lakers earn the No. 7 spot in the playoffs before losing to the Denver Nuggets in the first round in five games.

LA Lakers open to drafting Bronny James to convince LeBron James to stay

In addition to offering any contract LeBron James wants, the LA Lakers are also open to drafting Bronny James. Bronny declared for this year's NBA draft, while also entering the transfer portal. He had a tough freshman season and has a couple of options this summer.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was a guest on a recent episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss the NBA. Charania reported that the Lakers want to bring back LeBron, who wants to play at least two more seasons. The Lakers are open to drafting Bronny if it means they get to keep his father.

"LeBron James still, from everything I hear, wants to play up to two more NBA seasons. The assumption around the league, and obviously, the Lakers want to bring him back, and the Lakers want to be in a position where if it is drafting Bronny in the second round. They do have interest in bringing Bronny James in as a draft pick."

