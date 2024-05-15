"Go get whatever you want" - LeBron James commends Bronny James' aspirations of carving out his own legacy in NBA

Entering the 2024 NBA draft, Bronny James faces immense pressure to live up to his father, LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James', daunting legacy. However, at the draft combine, Bronny touched on his desire to carve out his own pathway to success, receiving his father's support.

After an up-and-down freshman college basketball season with the USC Trojans, Bronny declared for the draft last month. Unlike LeBron, who was the consensus No. 1 pick in the 2003 draft, Bronny is not a lock to get drafted. Many major outlets like ESPN omitted him from their latest mock drafts.

However, Bronny has impressed at the draft combine, showcasing the potential to be a two-way NBA guard. After averaging 4.8 points per game while shooting 36.6% and 26.7% from 3 in college, he shot lights out at the combine. The 19-year-old went 19-for-25 (76.0%) in the 3-point star shooting drill, the second-best mark.

During his combine interview, Bronny was asked about his skeptics, highlighting his unwavering self-confidence.

"I obviously see how everything has been thrown my way, but I just gotta shrug it off," Bronny said. "All the work that I've put in ... I just feel like I need to believe in myself."

Afterward, he touched on the importance of making a name for himself rather than coasting off his father's success.

"I've gotten a lot of lessons and stuff from my mom, my dad, but also just putting that Bronny James narrative out there more instead of just being LeBron James' son," Bronny said. "I think that's really important for me."

LeBron seemingly appreciated his son's aspirations, as he shared Bronny's interview on his Instagram story on Tuesday. The four-time MVP also raved about Bronny in his caption.

"Just simply a great kid!" LeBron said. "Proud of you, young king. Go get whatever you want. The world is yours."

LeBron James commends Bronny James' aspirations of carving out his own legacy in NBA

Bronny James not focused on playing alongside his father, LeBron James

Another of the most common narratives surrounding Bronny James is the possibility of him teaming up with his father in the NBA. However, at the combine, Bronny dispelled any belief that he was focused on doing so.

When asked if playing alongside LeBron James is his dream, Bronny clarified that he just wants to be an NBA player, regardless of his destination. He added that it's his father's goal for them to team up but not his.

“No, never. My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself, and get to the NBA, which is everyone’s end goal that’s here. I never thought about just playing with my dad, but of course, he’s brought it up a couple of times. But yeah, I don’t think about it much.”

It remains to be seen if and where Bronny will get drafted. Meanwhile, LeBron is expected to opt out of his $51.4 million player option with the Lakers for next season to become a free agent this summer. So, he could sign with the team that selects his son.

However, for now, it appears Bronny is more concerned about the pre-draft process.

