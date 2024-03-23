“He ain’t on them power pellets”: Shannon Sharpe claims Marcus Jordan not up to Larsa Pippen’s ‘5 times a night’ sex declaration amid rumored split

NFL legend Shannon Sharpe recently weighed in on reports of Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's split. The Hall of Famer referenced comments previously made by Larsa, in which she discussed her sex life with Jordan.

"Report says Lara realized the relationship is just not one for her after spending some more time apart filming a new show. She wants to move on, focus on improving her life. They simpy want different things in life. You don't say. ... I mean them young bucks they ain't built like we used to be built. ...

"They say she like it two three times a day 365. He probably got one and done. He ain't built like that. ... He ain't on them power pellets."

Larsa Pippen and Jordan reportedly split earlier this year, unfollowing each other on social media and removed their pictures together.

Despite those developments, the couple was spotted together in Miami around Valentine's Day, adding another chapter to their saga.

However, they have allegedly parted ways for good this time, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Looking back at what Larsa Pippen said about her and Marcus Jordan's sex life

During a Real Housewives of Miami reunion, Larsa Pippen explained that she and Scottie Pippen had sex four times a day. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this year, she dropped more details on her sex life.

This time, however, given that she was dating Marcus Jordan, she dished on their sexual activities. With Marcus Jordan standing off to the side, she explained:

"I also have sex probably five times a night with the love of my life."

Marcus Jordan joked that he is very competitive, creating a viral moment as the clip circulated the internet. With the couple now reportedly no longer together, it will be interesting to see if the coverage and the buzz surrounding the former pair is done for good.