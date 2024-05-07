How long is Maxi Kleber out for? Exploring whether Mavs big man could miss the NBA Playoffs after latest injury update

Maxi Kleber’s injury became a concern for the Dallas Mavericks when he left Game 6 against the LA Clippers with an apparent injury. Now it seems like the Mavericks might have to play their entire playoffs without Kleber, per the latest report from Shams Charania.

Kleber exited Game 6 against the LA Clippers with an apparent shoulder injury. Recently, The Athletic’s Shams Charania updated that there is a good chance that Kleber will miss the entire postseason for the Mavericks this year.

"Maxi Kleber will be out tonight, and he's going to be out potentially for the entire playoffs, I'm told he has a dislocated AC joint in his right shoulder … They will re-evaluate him in three weeks but I am told it’s gonna be much longer than that, possibly entire postseason…at least entire series,” Charania reported on “Run It Back”.

What happened to Maxi Kleber?

While the Dallas Mavericks closed out the LA Clippers in Game 6 of the opening round, they also suffered a big blow.

In the opening minutes of the second quarter, Kleber got a pass from Dante Exum during the fast break. However, on the layup attempt, he was fouled by Amir Coffey and the Mavs forward fell awkwardly on his right shoulder.

After the heavy fall, Maxi Kleber stayed on the floor but was clearly in pain. After a timeout by the Mavericks, Kleber attempted two free throws, making one and staying on the floor until he was substituted after a foul by Dallas. He later headed to the locker room and did not return for the game.

Could Maxi Kleber's absence impact the Mavericks' playoff chances?

Perhaps most notably, Kleber’s absence will leave Dallas without one of its best 3-point shooters. In the first round against LA, Kleber shot 10-of-18 from 3-point range, including five makes in a pivotal Game 5 road win.

While the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Clippers without Kleber in Game 6, the Mavs forward was a major factor from Game 1 to Game 5. Maxi Kleber's presence is critical to spacing the court for Jason Kidd. Moreover, Kleber’s impact is not just on offense; he also provides length on defense.

He proved to be one of the most impactful defenders for the Mavericks in the first round. When defended by Kleber, the opponent players were held to 31.3% when they were shooting within five feet.

When it came to opponents shooting 10 shots or more from the floor, he held them at 27.9%. It is apparent from the numbers that the Mavs are going to feel his absence against the OKC.