"I'm under no illusions that I have a lifetime job here" - Steve Kerr downplays on contract extension with Warriors

The Golden State Warriors started off their dynasty with Steve Kerr as their coach, propelling them to change the way the game is played along the way. With many coaches getting fired, Kerr isn't confident that he'll get to keep a long-term job with the team.

Kerr is due for a contract extension, but the team hasn't given any statement regarding the matter. When asked about his desire about staying in the Bay to keep coaching Steph Curry and the Warriors, the former Chicago Bulls sharpshooter talked about his love for the organization.

"Our organization has a lot to sort through this summer. My contract situation is not, nor should it be at the top of the list. Right now, (general manager) Bob's [Myers] contract situation is No. 1, because that influences a lot of the player decisions that have to be made.

"We will get to my stuff whenever that happens, and I'm in no rush for that. I love coaching these players. I love coaching the Warriors, love living in the Bay.

"But I'm also in the NBA. All you have to do is look at your phone every day and see the next Hall of Fame coach that's fired. I've never seen the league like this. I'm under no illusions that I have a lifetime job here. But I love what I do and I hope to be coaching here for a long time, but you never know how things work out."

Kerr has coached the Warriors since the 2014-15 season and has led the franchise to four championships. This season, Golden State finished sixth in the Western Conference and were eliminated by the LA Lakers in the second round after six games.

Steve Kerr's words highlight the NBA's business side

Since the conclusion of the 2022-23 NBA season, six head coaches have stepped down or been fired. Steve Kerr talked about this after the news of the Philadelphia 76ers firing Doc Rivers on Tuesday following their second-round exit against the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Along with Rivers, Stephen Silas, Monty Williams, Nick Nurse and Mike Budenholzer have all been fired. Additionally, Dwayne Casey is the only coach this season who has stepped down, doing so while remaining with the team in a different position.

