Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against the Timberwolves? Latest on 3-time NBA MVP's status for Game 4 (May 12)

Nikola Jokic will be available to play on Sunday for Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Jokic is not on the team's injury report and will try to lead the Nuggets to another win to even the series 2-2.

Jokic has not missed a game in the postseason and last sat out a game with an injury on March 23 in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers. He's been relatively healthy for the Nuggets this season, playing 79 out of 82 regular-season games. He averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals en route to his third MVP award.

"The Joker" has been equally brilliant in the playoffs, averaging 26.6 points, 14.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.5 steals in eight games.

What happened to Nikola Jokic?

Nikola Jokic played through back and hip injuries toward the end of the regular season. Jokic did not miss any games in April and continues to have a heavy workload in the playoffs. He's available to play for the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinals series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On the other hand, there are four players on the Nuggets' injury report. Vlatko Cancar has been listed as out, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Reggie Jackson and Jamal Murray are questionable. All three players are important in the Nuggets' current run in the postseason.

Nikola Jokic playoff stats vs. Timberwolves

In eight games against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the playoffs, Nikola Jokic is averaging 25.4 points, 12.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals. Jokic is shooting 47.7% from the field, 40.0% from beyond the arc and 78.8% from the free throw line.

Jokic's best playoff game against Minnesota was Game 4 of last year's first round matchup, wherein he had 43 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in the 114-108 defeat. His worst performance was a 13-point effort in Game 1 of the same series last year in Denver's 109-80 victory.

In the regular season, Jokic is putting up 21.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals against the Timberwolves in 34 games. He has a record of 22-12 in the regular season and 5-3 in the playoffs so far.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves?

Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves is on Sunday. It's scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST and will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The game will be televised on TNT and could also be streamed via NBA League Pass. It can also be heard via radio stations such as SiriusXM NBA Radio, KFAN in Minnesota and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM in Colorado.