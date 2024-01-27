"Just like KAT 62": NBA fans hilariously troll Devin Booker dropping another 60-point game in a loss

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker exploded for a season-high 62 points in a losing cause against the Indiana Pacers on the road on Friday. And NBA fans jumped on him on social media for it.

‘Book’ got it going early in the contest, setting a Suns franchise record for scoring in a quarter with 29 points in the opening canto. He went 10-of-14 from the floor and 4-of-6 from three.

The former Kentucky standout continued to torch the net with his hot shooting as the game progressed. But in the end, it was not enough to tow the team to victory, bowing to the Pacers, 133-131.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some NBA fans gave him a hard time, trolling Devin Booker for still failing to lead the team to a win despite his scoring explosion. Some of the comments alluded to college teammate Karl-Anthony Town’s recent 62-point performance in a loss.

Below are some of the comments on X (formerly Twitter):

@Lukaburner77 wrote: Devin booker 62 just like Kat 62

Expand Tweet

@LakeShowYo wrote: Devin Booker scored 62 points just to lose

Expand Tweet

@Enzoowzo1m97 wrote: Bro think he doncic

Expand Tweet

@StoicGal wrote: Booker went all out, dropped 62, and still took the L. It's like showing up to a potluck with a gourmet dish only to find out everyone else brought chips.

Expand Tweet

@luvbeccazx wrote: That’s embarrassing lol

Expand Tweet

@Itz_Marionj wrote: Thats the second time this n***a go for 60+ and loses

Expand Tweet

@LakeShowHoe wrote: Kentucky teammates both dropping 62 points in a loss

Expand Tweet

@the_only6 wrote: Lol Book should just pass because his scoring has zero value

Expand Tweet

@999Rizzgod wrote: Bros a generational loser

Expand Tweet

@RishabhDevChaw3 wrote: He not the main character sadly. The KD to Lebrons Luka if you will

Expand Tweet

Devin Booker’s 62 points are part of another scoring spree in the NBA

By scoring a season-high 62 points, Devin Booker added to an already-eventful week in scoring in the NBA that has seen multiple players score 60 points or more.

The Suns All-Star got his in their 133-131 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday. Propelled by a scoring explosion in the first quarter, where he already had 29 points, Booker went on to notch 62 markers on a 59.5% shooting clip (22-of-37, and 50% from three (6-of-12).

It was the second-highest scoring he has had in his career so far, behind the 70 he put up in a loss to the Boston Celtics in March 2017.

Also on fire on Friday was Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, who went for 73 points in their 148-143 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

‘The Don’ scored on a torrid pace, going 25-of-33 from the floor (75.8%) and 8-of-13 from three (61.5%). For good measure, he added 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Doncic’s output tied the fourth-most in NBA history (David Thompson/Denver). It is only bested by the 78 of Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia), the 81 of Kobe Bryant (LA Lakers) and the 100 of Chamberlain (Philadelphia).

Earlier this week, big men Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns exploded for 70 and 62 points, respectively.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!