Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Dec. 1): Latest update on Kevin Durant and Devin Booker's availability

The Phoenix Suns host the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Friday. However, they may have to do so without two members of their Big 3.

While superstar forward Kevin Durant is not listed on Phoenix’s injury report, his co-star Devin Booker is questionable due to a right ankle sprain.

Booker sustained the injury during the Suns’ 112-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. He stepped on Raptors point guard Dennis Schroder’s foot in the third quarter and briefly left the game before returning and playing through the injury.

However, given Booker’s extensive injury history, the Suns may opt to be cautious with the superstar shooting guard to avoid him aggravating the injury.

Joining Booker on Phoenix’s injury report is the third member of the Suns’ Big Three, Bradley Beal, who remains sidelined with a lower back strain. Meanwhile, reserve guard Damion Lee (knee) remains out indefinitely.

As for Denver, forward Peyton Watson (illness) is listed as probable, while star point guard Jamal Murray (ankle) and forward Aaron Gordon (heel) are questionable. Meanwhile, forward Vlatko Cancar (knee) remains out indefinitely.

Friday’s matchup between the Suns (11-7) and the Nuggets (13-6) tips off at 10 p.m. EST at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Devin Booker unsure about status for Phoenix's matchup against Denver

After Wednesday’s loss to Toronto, Devin Booker was asked about his injured right ankle and whether it stiffened after he returned to the game. The three-time All-Star wasn’t sure, as he was focused on helping his team in any way possible.

“I don't know if it got stiffer, but I wasn't going to spend the rest of the night trying to beat people off the dribble,” Booker said.

“Still taking what the defense was giving us. They were still trapping, so I thought I could be out there, force that gravity and get open shots for other people.”

Booker struggled mightily against the Raptors, finishing with eight points, five rebounds and five assists on 16.7% shooting.

When asked whether he would play on Friday against Denver, Booker was non-committal.

“I'm not sure, it's a long flight,” Booker said.

“We'll see how I feel, and you just have to go and gauge how it feels the next morning.”

Through 10 games, Booker is averaging 27.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.5 blocks and 2.0 3-pointers per game on 47.6% shooting.

