Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic gives massive props to Devin Booker: “Playing best basketball in his life right now"’

The Toronto Raptors' coach, Darko Rajakovic, heaped praise on Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker in his post-game interaction.

The Raptors coach gave props to Booker while recalling Booker’s first impression when he saw him at 18 years of age while he was serving as an assistant coach with the OKC Thunder.

“Devin is, first of all, a basketball junkie; he loves his basketball 24*7; he has got such a love and passion for the game," Rajakovic said. "He entered our facility as 18 years old, and you could see his swag and desire to be great, and that stays to this day today."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He is doing an outstanding job. He is one of the best pick-and-roll players in this whole league. It’s literally like you cannot find a weakness. He is playing the best basketball in his life right now."

Expand Tweet

Booker suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter, forcing him to head to the locker room, but returned later in the quarter. Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns lost the game 112-105 to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

The Suns' star guard entered the game against the Raptors after a dazzling performance against the Knicks. However, he couldn't replicate his performance against the Raptors.

Booker played only 32 minutes and ended the game with just 8 points while shooting 2 for 12 from the field.

Frank Vogel gives an update on Devin Booker’s injury

Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel gave an update on Devin Booker after he suffered an ankle injury in the game against the Raptors. Alluding to Booker’s return to the court in the third quarter, Vogel said that Booker was trying hard to get back in the game to see if the ankle loosens up.

Vogel was asked about Booker's availability in their next game against the Denver Nuggets.

"Yes, but we'll see how Devin responds overnight," said Vogel.

Booker’s lower leg injuries date back to the preseason, when he missed a chunk of games. Booker has missed eight games this season, and it appears like he is going to miss some more in the coming days.