The Indiana Pacers have re-signed forward James Johnson following their 140-126 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, who rode on Giannis Antetokounmpo's 64-point eruption. Following their game last night, tensions arose as the Greek Freak pursued the game ball that was reportedly swiped from him by the Pacers.

Giannis apparently charged the opposing team's locker room as he looked for the game ball. Fortunately, the situation didn't turn worse as his teammates stopped and calmed him down after a minute. Sources say security retrieved the ball for the two-time MVP.

After finding out that Indiana had re-signed Johnson, fans quickly theorized that the veteran journeyman was brought back for protection. The 6-foot-7 forward is known to have a black belt in karate and an undefeated kickboxing record. The former 16th pick has fought in MMA.

Here are some of the best reactions from the fans about his one-year deal:

"They hired them goons for Giannis," one fan posted on X.

According to experts, Johnson's addition to the Pacers gives them physical toughness and a much-needed veteran presence in the locker room.

Rick Carlisle addressed what happened with the Indiana Pacers after the game

There was some confusion about which team should get the game ball last night. According to the Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, they got the game ball for their rookie, Oscar Tshiebwe. Last night, he registered his first NBA career point, and the Pacers wanted to commemorate it.

"What happened at the end of the game was unfortunate," Carlisle said. "Here was a misunderstanding about the game ball. It was Oscar Tshiebwe’s first NBA point, so we always get the game ball.

"We were not thinking about Giannis’ franchise record, so we grabbed the ball. A couple of minutes later, several of their players ended up in our hallway and there was a big fracas, melee, whatever.

"I don’t think any punches were landed, but my general manager got elbowed in the ribs by one of their players. He certainly has a bruised rib, but who knows if it’s anything more than that."

Fortunately, no punches were thrown, and the Pacers eventually surrendered the game ball. However, Giannis isn't sure if he got the actual game ball as he has some doubts about how the ball given to him feels.

"It doesn’t feel like the game ball to me," Antetokounmpo said. "It feels like a brand new ball. I can tell. I played 35 minutes today, and I know how the game ball felt. The ball that I have, which I’ll take I’ll give it to my mom, but I don’t know if it’s actually the game ball."

Last night was Giannis' first game in which he reached the 60-point mark.

