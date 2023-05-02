"Tonight, he's Westbricking shots"- Skip Bayless mocks Kevin Durant after a poor start in Game 2

Kevin Durant is off to a poor shooting night in Game 2. The two-time NBA Finals MVP was only 4-13 from the field, including 1-7 from behind the arc.

Skip Bayless promptly tossed in his thoughts following Durant's struggles:

"Kevin Durant is turning into Russell Westbrook. He can't hold onto the ball. Tonight, he's Westbricking shots. I do not see 'locked in.'"

Durant was the Suns' best player in Game 1. He played for 36 minutes and scored 29 points on 12-19 shooting. KD also had 14 rebounds, three blocks, one steal and one block.

It will take a big second half from the "Slim Reaper" to match his Game 1 numbers.

Devin Booker carries the Phoenix Suns in Kevin Durant's struggles

The Phoenix Suns lead the Denver Nuggets 42-40 heading into the halftime break. Kevin Durant has scored only nine points.

Fortunately, Devin Booker was on fire in the first half. Booker's 17 points on 7-14 shooting, including 3-4 from deep, has given the Suns the lead after 24 minutes of action.

"Book" also had four assists and two rebounds.

Deandre Ayton has also stepped up. He had 10 points and six rebounds, four of which were on the offensive end of the floor. Ayton's aggressiveness and hustle were lacking in Game 1.

