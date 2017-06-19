Sarfraz and Fakhar headline Pakistan-heavy team of the Champions Trophy

Fakhar Zaman's century in the ICC Champions Trophy final earns him a place in the team of the tournament alongside skipper Sarfraz Ahmed.

by Omnisport News 19 Jun 2017, 22:12 IST

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed celebrates in the ICC Champions Trophy final

Sarfraz Ahmed and Fakhar Zaman are two of four Pakistan players to be included in the team of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Sarfraz captained his country to glory in the competition for the first time in their history, upsetting the odds with a 180-run thumping of rivals India in Sunday's final at The Oval to secure the trophy.

Fakhar contributed heavily to that resounding triumph with his first one-day international century - off the back of fifties against Sri Lanka and England - providing the backbone of Pakistan's 338-4 that their opponents never came close to chasing.

Seamer Hasan Ali was similarly key to Pakistan's success with figures of 3-19 in the final making him the competition's highest wicket-taker with 13 and earning him the Player of the Tournament award. Junaid Khan is the other man from the title-winning team to be included in the best XI.

Leading run-scorer Shikhar Dhawan is named alongside India captain Virat Kohli and fellow runner-up Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Semi-finalists England also have three representatives in Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Adil Rashid, while Tamim Iqbal of Bangladesh also makes the cut.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was selected as the 12th man and is the only player included from a side that failed to make the final four.

Here it is, the #CT17 team of the tournament!



Not a bad line up! pic.twitter.com/P0PeMzrrXJ — ICC (@ICC) June 19, 2017

The team of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017:

1. Shikhar Dhawan

2. Fakhar Zaman

3. Tamim Iqbal

4. Virat Kohli

5. Joe Root

6. Ben Stokes

7. Sarfraz Ahmed (c)

8. Adil Rashid

9. Junaid Khan

10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

11. Hasan Ali

12. Kane Williamson