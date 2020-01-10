Eagles part with coaches Groh and Walch

Offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch have been relieved of their duties by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles missed out on the Divisional Round when they were beaten 17-9 by the Seattle Seahawks last weekend.

Head coach Doug Pederson suggested Groh and Walch would retain their roles on Wednesday, but revealed just a day later that they had departed.

"After much consideration and discussion, I have decided to make a change at the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach positions," Pederson said in a statement.

"It was not an easy decision for me to make and I appreciate everything that Mike Groh and Carson Walch contributed to the organisation and to my staff.

"As I said yesterday, they were a big part of our success down the stretch this past season.

"This is one of the most difficult parts of the job and something that weighs on me, but ultimately I have to make decisions that I believe are in the best interest of the football team moving forward

"I apologise for any confusion that I created during yesterday's press conference, including my comments on coach [Jim] Schwartz, who has done a great job as our defensive coordinator.

"It was my intent not to comment on any of my staff during the ongoing evaluations, because I wanted to be able to go through the process and communicate any decision directly with the individuals.

"I did a poor job of explaining that the first time I was asked. I will continue to evaluate everything, and consider all possibilities to improve our football team."