Former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson fined $2.75M for workplace misconduct

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Jerry-Richardson-121817-USNews-Getty-FTR
Jerry Richardson

The NFL's investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct by Jerry Richardson has ended with a $2.75 million fine being levied against the former Carolina Panthers owner, the league announced on Thursday.

Former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White led the investigation into Richardson and said in a release: "The findings and recommendations that I have shared with the Commissioner are the product of an extensive review, including interviews with club executives, current and former employees, analysis of documents, electronic records, and other sources of information.

"I particularly appreciate the work of the club employees in assessing the need for enhancing the club's workplace policies, procedures, and training and implementing appropriate changes."

According to the NFL release, most of the $2.75 million "will be used to support the work of organisations dedicated to addressing race and gender-based issues in and outside of the workplace."

In December, Sports Illustrated reported that at least four former Panthers employees have received "significant" monetary settlements as a result of allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct by Richardson.

Among the recommendations White made in her report was the prohibition of the types of non-disclosure agreements Richardson used to keep the allegations quiet. 

Days after the Sports Illustrated report was published, Richardson announced he would sell the franchise at the end of the 2017 season.

David Tepper, a hedge fund manager worth an estimated $11 billion, purchased the team in May for a reported $2.2 billion. That sale is expected to close in the next two weeks, according to the NFL.

The Panthers were awarded the NFL's 29th franchise in 1993 with Richardson at the helm.

