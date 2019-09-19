Jets QB Darnold has 'full confidence' he'll return in Week 5

Sam Darnold

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold believes he will return to NFL action against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.

Jets star Darnold, 22, is sidelined indefinitely after being diagnosed with mono last week.

However, Darnold is expecting to make his way back onto the field for the Jets on October 6 following a bye week.

"I have full confidence I'll be ready for the Eagles game," Darnold told reporters on Wednesday.

"I'm not going to promise anything because I don't know where exactly this mono thing is going.

"But, that's the goal. That's the goal the doctors have set and that's the goal I have set the game to be back for."

Darnold missed New York's 23-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns last weekend and the Jets were forced to play third-string quarterback Luke Falk after backup Trevor Siemian suffered a season-ending leg injury in the first half.

"It was tough [to watch]," Darnold said. "First of all, it was weird to watch my team and my team-mates and coaches from the sideline coach and me just watching on my TV. It was very strange for me and hopefully something I don't have to get used to."

The Jets originally selected Darnold out of USC with the third pick in the 2018 draft. He completed 28 of his 41 passes for 175 yards with a touchdown in New York's season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills before being sidelined.

"I'm going to do what I can to get ready," Darnold said. "Whatever that takes, I'm going to do it and do it to the best of my ability."

The Jets are set to face reigning Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots (2-0) away from home on Sunday.