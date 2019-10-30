NFL news and notes: Williams ends holdout, Talib dealt to Dolphins

Trent Williams

Tuesday's NFL trade deadline brought little action.

We dive into the details of the deals that did go down as well as several notable roster moves around the league in this edition of NFL news and notes.

Three things that matter

Williams reports to Redskins

The Washington Redskins were reportedly open to trading disgruntled offensive tackle Trent Williams ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, but the team's high asking price left few suitors and he opted to end his holdout instead.

Williams was dissatisfied with how the Redskins' medical staff handled a growth found on his head earlier in the offseason, though he appears to be ready to make amends so he can get back on the football field.

The 31-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021 after he finishes out the final frame of his five-year contract worth $68million.

Rams deal Talib, draft pick to Dolphins

The Los Angeles Rams are sending veteran cornerback Aqib Talib and a draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for a future pick. The Rams will save about $4.2m by moving him.

Talib is the second big-name cornerback to be dealt by the Rams this season after Marcus Peters was sent to the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month.

Talib has been dealing with a rib injury and was recently placed on injured reserve, though he will be eligible to return Week 15. He initially suffered the injury during an October 3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Conner likely to be limited by shoulder injury

Star running back James Conner was injured late in Monday's win over the Dolphins and left Heinz Field with his right arm in a sling. The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to announce an update on his status or his availability for Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts.

"It's in the process of being evaluated right now as we speak, so I don't have a lot of information," head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters. "One thing's for sure, it's going to limit him, surely at the early portions of the week.

"James has played enough ball, started to get comfortable with him. [It] doesn't require a complete week of work and effort for him to play like it does some younger players. So we'll play it by ear. We'll check his availability on a day-to-day basis and let that be our guide in terms of his availability."

Fellow rusher Benny Snell was also injured Monday and is in jeopardy of missing time with a knee injury.

Two things that don't matter

Bengals bench Dalton amid 0-8 season

The winless Cincinnati Bengals will have a new starting quarterback coming out of their bye week, as first-year coach Zac Taylor has decided to pull veteran Andy Dalton for rookie Ryan Finley. Dalton had previously started every Bengals game for which he has been healthy since Week 1 of his rookie season in 2011.

The 24-year-old Finley was a fourth-round pick out of NC State in April and completed 73.4 per cent of his passes in three games during the preseason with three touchdowns and an interception. He has yet to see action in the regular season.

Falcons release Bryant... again

The veteran kicker missed two field goals beyond the 50-yard line during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. The Atlanta Falcons announced they have agreed to terms with Younghoe Koo in a corresponding move.

Matt Bryant previously had a stint with the Falcons from 2009 to 2018 before being released in February, though the team re-signed him in August. The 44-year-old sits 13th on the NFL's all-time scoring list with 1,758 points and was 9 of 14 on field-goal attempts this season.

One video you have to see

DeAndre Hopkins is an early contender for best costume in the league.

Make a wish pic.twitter.com/HMiz0AWnj8 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) October 29, 2019

Tuesday's tweet of the day

Le'Veon Bell kept things light ahead of the NFL trade deadline despite reports suggesting the New York Jets were open to offers for the running back.

Important life question — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 29, 2019