Steelers hold off Chargers for second win

The Pittsburgh Steelers overcame the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 in Week 6 of the NFL on Sunday.

The Steelers (2-4) shocked many with a solid performance as they posted just their second win of the season.

After a scary hit knocked Steelers' quarterback Mason Rudolph out of last week's game, Pittsburgh were forced to turn to Devlin Hodges to line up under center.

The undrafted rookie out of Samford performed admirably, completing 15 of 20 throws for 132 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

With the loss, the Chargers fell to 2-4 and are off to a disappointing start after many experts pegged them as contenders in the AFC before the start of the season.

Pittsburgh head into their bye week, while the Chargers travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans (2-4) in Week 7.

Three takeaways from the Steelers' win over the Chargers

Chargers' early miscues cost them

After the two teams traded punts to start the game, things got off the rails for Los Angeles.

A backward pass from Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers went over the head of running back Melvin Gordon. That is when Steelers linebacker Devin Bush scooped up the live ball and took it to the house to get Pittsburgh on the board just under four minutes into the game.

Four plays later, it was Bush again who intercepted a tipped pass from Rivers that set up another touchdown by the Steelers' offense on the ensuing drive.

At the end of the first quarter, Pittsburgh were ahead 14-0 and they never looked back.

Steelers' defense was relentless

While Bush was all over the Chargers early forcing two turnovers, the Steelers' defensive unit were stifling all night.

Pittsburgh's defense held LA's offense to two punts, a fumble, an interception and a missed field goal on their first five drives of the night. The Chargers' rushing attack were also non-existent as the Steelers allowed just 32 yards on the ground.

It was not until the fourth quarter when the Chargers managed to put their first points on the board on a 38-yard field goal by kicker Chase McLaughlin. The defense then sealed the win after intercepting Rivers with 41 seconds remaining in the game.

James Conner was Mr. Reliable for Pittsburgh

Whether it was in the air or on the ground, Conner came up big for the Steelers when they needed some yards.

Almost half of Hodges' completions on the night were to Conner, who caught seven passes for 78 yards and one touchdown. Conner finished with 119 total yards of offense and two touchdowns for Pittsburgh.

After a solid performance last season as the Steelers' primary back during Le'Veon Bell's holdout, Conner seems to be picking up right where he left off.