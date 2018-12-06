×
'They always choke' - Eagles start trash talking Cowboys early

6   //    06 Dec 2018, 07:03 IST

Kamu Grugier-Hill
Kamu Grugier-Hill

The trash talk is already beginning between the Dallas Cowboys and Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their crucial NFL showdown.

Philadelphia trail Dallas by one game for the lead in the NFC East as the rivals prepare for Sunday's clash, which has playoff implications.

The winner of the game will take the lead in the division. The Cowboys won the season's first matchup between the two teams 27-20.

With so much on the line, Eagles outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill – who is in the middle of the best season of his career – stoked the fire early.

"Look at Dallas' history, they always choke," Hill told reporters on Wednesday. "So we'll go down there and make them choke."

The Cowboys are tied for second all-time with five Super Bowl wins. However, their last title came in the mid-1990s and they have struggled to close out seasons following that victory.

Since winning the Super Bowl in 1995, the Cowboys are 3-9 in the playoffs, and have had a winning record after the start of December in six of 22 seasons. They are 42-55 in those games.

The Cowboys are coming off a 13-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday but they are winners of four straight, while the Eagles beat the Washington Redskins 28-13.

Cowboys end Saints' 10-game winning streak
Eagles keep playoff hopes alive with Redskins win
NFL: Previewing the Eagles-Jaguars matchup
NFL 2018: Top 3 Matchups from Week 7
Cowboys, Ravens lose after missed kicks in final seconds
Aikman calls for 'complete overhaul' of Cowboys
Eagles edge Falcons in NFL opener
NFL 2018: Week 2 Predictions
Titans too good for Cowboys
Titans QB Mariota set to start against Eagles
