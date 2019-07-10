Wentz in a 'different mental state', says Johnson

Carson Wentz

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has found a "different mental state", according to team-mate Lane Johnson.

Wentz suffered back-to-back season-ending injuries and has not been able to play a full year since his rookie campaign.

But now, on the heels of agreeing to a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $128million, Wentz seems to be in an improved mindset.

Eagles tackle Johnson, who has spent his entire six-year career in Philadelphia, talked up the young signal-caller on Tuesday.

"I love it, every day when I go in the building, all I see is him in there before everybody else, rehabbing, doing whatever it takes." Johnson told NFL Network.

"I just think he's really on a different mental state than he's ever been as far as training and ignoring distractions and really trying to be the best player he is. So, I just see that worker and a guy who is about to do some big things this season."

Wentz, who was selected by the Eagles as the second overall pick in the 2016 draft, tore his ACL in December 2017 and missed the rest of that season as his backup, Nick Foles, led the team to the Super Bowl.

Wentz then suffered a stress fracture in his back last season.

But he seems to be on the right track this offseason. Wentz participated in OTAs and received high praise from coach Doug Pederson.

"Gosh, he's strong. His lower body is strong. His arm is strong," Pederson said at the beginning of June. "You are seeing the things that we saw a couple of years ago when he was healthy, obviously. He's leading the offense, leading the team, and really doing a nice job out there."

Wentz has completed 63.7 per cent of his passes and thrown for 70 touchdowns, along with 28 interceptions, in 40 career games.