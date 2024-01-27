How to solo defeat Shadow Golett in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids

Pokemon GO’s Shadow Golett will be available in 3-star Shadow Raids from Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 12 am local time through Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 11:59 pm local time. Since you can only participate in these raids in person, you might not be able to do it with friends if you live somewhere without many active Pokemon GO players.

In this article, we will take a look at the ways in which you can prepare for these solo raids in GO.

Can you solo defeat Shadow Golett in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids?

Golett in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shadow Golett is a Ground- and Ghost-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this shadow creature is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Dark

Ice

Grass

Water

Ghost

The dual elemental typing of Golett's shadow version makes it resistant to the following types of creatures:

Rock

Fighting

Electric

Normal

Poison

Bug

Shadow monsters are known to become very strong in their enraged form. So, you should have a good stock of Purified Gems to remove this status from an active raid boss. However, Shadow Golett has a low attack stat of 127 and an even lower defense stat of 92. That makes it an easy target for anyone wanting to participate in these raids.

Furthermore, this beast does not boast strong Charged moves, as its only Charged move as a raid boss is Frustration. Thus, you won’t even have to worry about dodging this beast's attacks.

All of this ensures an easy raid, which means you can take down Shadow Golett easily by yourself.

How to defeat Shadow Golett raids alone in Pokemon GO

For this Shadow Raid, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Dark, Grass, Ice, Water, and Ghost-type Pocket Monsters. Even if you don't have maxed monsters, it won’t be an issue. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against this shadow monster:

Mega Gengar

Mega Tyrantitar

Mega Swampert

Mega Sceptile

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Banette

Mega Blastoise

Mega Gyarados

Kartana

Kyogre

Zarude

Hydreigon

Tyranitar

Darkrai

Origin Forme Giratina

As mentioned, Golett’s shadow form will come with a Combat Power of 3,925. Taking that into account, if you go into these Golett raids with high-level counters like Mega Gengar, Kartana, Sceptile, Hydreigon, Zarude, and Tyranitar, you can whittle down this raid boss without much resistance.

