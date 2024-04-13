Pokemon GO Mega Heracross Raid Day: Schedule, event bonuses, and more

Pokemon GO Mega Heracross Raid Day sees the debut of the eponymous pocket monster in-game. Mega Hercaross is available in Mega Raids during the event, with lucky trainers also able to catch the shiny variant. Moreover, the Raid Day brings event bonuses and an Event-Exclusive Ticket for players to enjoy.

Heracross is a Gen II Bug and Fighting Pokemon with no other evolutions. In the mainline series, it mega evolves with the help of Heracronite. The Mega Heracross Raid Day takes place during the Bug Out 2024 event.

Pokemon GO Mega Heracross Raid Day schedule

Mega Heracross Raid Day takes place on Saturday, April 13, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. Check out our Mega Heracross Raid guide to prepare for the battle ahead.

Pokemon GO Mega Heracross Raid Day event bonuses and Event-Exclusive ticket

The event bonuses are as follows:

The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 20 from Friday, April 12, at 5:00 p.m. to Saturday, April 13, 2024, to 8:00 p.m. PDT.

You can receive up to five additional daily Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms during the event.

You’ll have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Heracross from Mega Raids.

Once two or more Trainers successfully complete an in-person raid, more Pokémon will appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 15 minutes.

The Event-Exclusive Ticket is available for US$5.00 (or the same in the player's local currency) from the in-game shop. It provides extra bonuses active on Saturday, April 13, from 2 pm local time to 10 pm local time. The bonuses are as follows:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs.

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles.

50% more XP from Raid Battles.

2× Stardust from Raid Battles.

Pokemon GO Mega Heracross Raid Day Raid Ultra Ticket Box

Trainers can pick up a Heracross Raid Ultra Ticket Box from the Pokemon GO Web Store for US$4.99. It includes the abovementioned Event-Exclusive Ticket and a bonus Premium Battle Pass.

