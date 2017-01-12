Zaha scores as Ivory Coast beat Uganda 3-0

by Reuters News 12 Jan 2017, 00:40 IST

(Reuters) - Wilfried Zaha was among the scorers as African Nations Cup holders Ivory Coast produced a dominant display to beat Uganda 3-0 on Wednesday in a final warmup before they begin their title defence.

Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia opened the scoring five minutes into the second half in Abu Dhabi with a back-post header from Zaha’s cross.

The Crystal Palace winger added a second eight minutes later as he beat the offside trap to fire in from the right. It was Zaha's first goal in his second cap for the Ivorians since switching his international allegiance from England. The Ivorians wrapped up victory when Paris St Germain fullback Serge Aurier powered home a header from distance in the 72nd minute. Manchester United's Eric Bailly, whose training had been restricted this week because of a knee complaint, started the game but Sunderland defender Lamine Kone missed out as he battles to be fit in time for the Ivory Coast’s first match of the finals against Togo in Oyem on Monday. Uganda’s opening game in Group D is against Ghana in Port Gentil on Tuesday.

