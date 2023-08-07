3 reasons why Christian Wood would be a good signing for LeBron James' Lakers

Christian Wood is still without a team after becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Dallas Mavericks appear to be done with the big man as they have no interest in re-signing him.

With that in mind, the LA Lakers could have a chance in acquiring another important player who could add a ton of depth. Although the Lakers have signed Jaxson Hayes to add frontcourt depth, it won't hurt in pursuing Wood to strengthen their presence inside the paint.

Here are three reasons why Los Angeles should sign Wood this summer.

Christian Wood can be another option for spacing the floor

Wood has proven that he's one of the most reliable big-man shooters in the NBA. During his time with the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks, he's been utilized well beyond the arc. His floor spacing ability can give the team another option offensively.

Last season, he shot the three-ball well, making 37.6% of his attempts. During his time with the Mavericks, he was effective in helping Luka Doncic spread the defense. His reliability on the floor as a shooter can be useful for Los Angeles as they try to compete for another title.

Wood can help out in the rebounding department

Christian Wood isn't the best option when it comes to battling it out for the boards, however, adding another big man could help out in a huge way. Last season, Wood only averaged 7.3 rebounds as he played with Doncic, a star player who also battles for the boards on a nightly basis.

Still, the addition of Wood could be a positive for the Lakers. He's capable of sacrificing his body for rebounds. During his final year with the Rockets, the 6-foot-10 forward was able to average 10.1 rebounds. With that, he's proven to be a fighter under the basket, which is something that Los Angeles could use in the postseason.

The Lakers can have another body on the defensive end

Although Wood isn't known to be a solid defender, he's still able to add another body on the defensive end. During his lone season with the Mavs, he was able to register 1.1 blocks. It isn't a lot, but there's a chance that the Lakers could use someone like the shooting big man on defense.

And in overtime of last night's Mavericks win he once again showed why saying "Wood doesn't play defense" is old news. Christian Wood is averaging 20 points on 65% from 2 and 38.6% from 3 with 9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks ever since being named a starter in mid-December.And in overtime of last night's Mavericks win he once again showed why saying "Wood doesn't play defense" is old news. pic.twitter.com/eQwFmAIUto

Plus, it would mean a lot for the Lakers to have another body ready to battle it out in the paint as they let Anthony Davis rest from time to time. Wood may not be known for his defense, but he knows when the team needs him on that end.

