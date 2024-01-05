Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | Jan. 5, 2024

There are 14 games on the NBA schedule for Friday, including the Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls. It's the second meeting between the two teams this season, with the Bulls getting the 111-100 win on Dec 6, 2023. Let's look at the Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips.

DeMar DeRozan led Chicago to their victory over Charlotte last month, finishing with 29 points, six rebounds and three assists. Gordon Hayward, meanwhile, had 27 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals for Charlotte. It was the Bulls' third straight win over the Hornets.

Friday's game is the 127th regular-season meeting between Chicago and Charlotte. The Bulls dominate the all-time head-to-head matchup 80-46 and have won eight of the last 10 games since Apr. 22, 2021.

Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls is scheduled for Friday at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The game begins at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SouthEast Charlotte and NBC Sports Chicago+.

Moneyline: Hornets (+280) vs Bulls (-345)

Spread: Hornets +7 (-119) vs Bulls -7 (-103)

Total (O/U): Hornets -110 (o223.5) vs Bulls-114 (u223.5)

Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls preview

The Charlotte Hornets snapped a 10-game losing streak on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. Terry Rozier had 34 points, three rebounds and six assists in the Hornets' 111-104 win. It was Charlotte's eighth win of the season.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls have lost two games in a row heading into Friday's game. The Bulls are coming off back-to-back losses to the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. They are also struggling with injuries to two of their starters.

Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls starting lineups

The Charlotte Hornets are going to be without starters LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams and Gordon Hayward due to injuries. Coach Steve Clifford will likely use a starting lineup of Terry Rozier, Brandon Miller, Cody Martin, Miles Bridges and Nate Richards.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls will still be without Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. That could force coach Billy Donovan to have a starting five of Coby White, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams and Andre Drummond.

Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls betting tips

Terry Rozier has an over/under of 23.5 points against the Chicago Bulls. It's slightly lower than his season average of 24.1 points per game. He's predicted to go under, but it's safer to bet on him to score more than 24 points, as he has done it in his last two games.

Rozier is also favored to go over 7.5 assists, which is higher than his 7.1 assists per game average this season. He has dished out eight or more assists in just two of his last five games. It's better to just play it safe and bet for him to go under 7.5 assists.

The Hornets guard is heavily favored to go under 1.5 steals on Friday night. He's averaging just 1.2 steals per game and has not recorded two steals since Dec. 18. Bet for him to go under, but don't be surprised if he has a great defensive game.

Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls prediction

The Chicago Bulls are the favorites to beat the Charlotte Hornets. The Bulls have been playing much better since last month. The Hornets are too inconsistent and lacking a lot of star power compared to the Bulls. Oddsmakers are predicting Chicago to get the win and also cover the spread.

