Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 28, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls matchup is one of six games on the NBA schedule for Wednesday. It's the fourth and final game between the two teams this season, with the Cavaliers looking for the series sweep for a second year in a row.

Cleveland has won seven straight games against the Bulls since Oct. 22, 2022. It has been total domination for the Cavaliers ever since they acquired Donovan Mitchell in the summer of 2022. The Bulls, on the other hand, have not made any impactful roster improvements.

Wednesday's game will be the 234th regular-season meeting between the Cavs and Bulls. The Bulls are ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup since they were so dominant over Cleveland during Michael Jordan's prime.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Top 5 highlights from Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers ft. Max Strus' crazy game-winner at the buzzer

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls game is on Wednesday at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. It starts at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Chicago.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-185) vs Bulls (+165)

Spread: Cavaliers -4.5 (-110) vs Bulls +4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers o216.5 (-110) vs Bulls u236.5 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a crazy win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. The last minute of the game might have had the best finish of the season. Max Strus hit a game-winning 3-point shot beyond half-court to give the Cavs the victory at the buzzer.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls might have suffered their worst defeat of the season. The Bulls were not blown out by any means, but they lost to the lowly Detroit Pistons, who might be the worst team in the league this campaign.

Also Read: "Who TF he is without his dad's name" - Michael Jordan's son faces backlash after controversial remark about RHOM's co-stars

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls starting lineups

The Cleveland Cavaliers have one player on their injury report – Ty Jerome who underwent ankle surgery last month. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will likely stick with his usual starting five of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

On the other hand, the Chicago Bulls have four players on their injury report – two of whom were regular starters this season. Head coach Billy Donovan is expected to use a starting lineup of Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls betting tips

Donovan Mitchell has an over/under of 25.5 points, which is lower than his season average of 28.2 points per game. Mitchell has scored at least 26 points three times in his last four games. Bet on Mitchell to go over since he's more used to scoring 28.2 points.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.7 points per game and has an over/under of 22.5 points. DeRozan has scored more than 22.5 points eight times in his last 10 games. Bet on DeRozan to continue the trend and go over.

Coby White is favored to go under 21.5 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers. White has gone over 21.5 points four times in his last 10. Don't take a chance and bet on him to score less than 21.5 points.

Also Read: "GAMED BY MAX STRUS" - Mavericks fans stunned after Luka Doncic's 45-point effort gets canceled by 70-foot game-winner

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the slight favorites to beat the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday despite being on the road. Both teams are playing in their second game of a back-to-back, so fatigue would be an issue.

However, the Cavaliers have the edge in personnel and momentum. Oddsmakers are predicting that Cleveland will get the win, the Bulls will cover the spread and the total will go over.

Also Read: "I think it was all brought from us being successful" - Scottie Pippen backs Michael Jordan's GOAT argument with backhanded take