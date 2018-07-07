Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Cousins patient with return at 'scary' Warriors

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    07 Jul 2018, 14:01 IST
DeMarcus Cousins
DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins believes the Golden State Warriors have the potential to be "scary" in the NBA next season, but he will not rush his comeback.

Four-time All-Star Cousins has left the New Orleans Pelicans to join a championship-winning team that already boasts Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

And although the 27-year-old center is still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, he is relishing the opportunity to form part of a sensational line-up.

"The potential is scary, that's obvious," Cousins told a news conference after officially signing for Golden State.

"But, of course, it's going to take a lot of hard work and dedication and also a lot of sacrifice from not only myself, but other guys on the team as well.

"I think that's something we're aware of and it's something we've accepted already. I think that's why these guys also wanted me to be a part of this team. The potential is scary."

Cousins will not yet put a date on his return, however, having been out since January.

"I was aiming for training camp, but I've communicated with the staff and the coaches and it's kind of up in the air," he said.

"It will be when I'm ready, 100 percent ready, and we'll take it from there."

Asked about Cousins' signing, Warriors coach Steve Kerr joked to ESPN: "We just felt like we didn't have enough All-Stars!"

DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors' potential: 'Scary'
