Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 23, 2023 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks are finally back on the road after a very successful six-game homestand. The Bucks will spend Saturday at Madison Square Garden as they face off against the New York Knicks. Here's a look at the Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 23.

Milwaukee has pretty much been unstoppable at home since Dec. 11 and has won six games in a row heading into the Big Apple. They dispatched the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are starting to gel together after a brief struggle to start the season. Head coach Adrian Griffin has improved over the course of the campaign and the Bucks are sitting second in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "Guns N' Roses" - Fans crown Ja Morant and Derrick Rose tandem the perfect nickname

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 23

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

Some people doubted the Milwaukee Bucks at the start of the season despite adding Damian Lillard. There were concerns about their depth and all of them were warranted after their slow start to the season.

Head coach Adrian Griffin has done a wonderful job maximizing his roster size and some injuries along the way. Jae Crowder has been out for about a month now and Khris Middleton was playing limited minutes in the first month of the campaign.

Here's the Bucks starting lineup and depth chart against the New York Knicks for Dec. 23:

PG - Damian Lillard | SG - Malik Beasley | SF - Khris Middleton | PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Brook Lopez

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG Damian Lillard Cameron Payne AJ Green SG Malik Beasley MarJon Beauchamp Andre Jackson Jr. SF Khris Middleton Pat Connaughton Chris Livingston PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Thanasis Antetokounmpo Marques Bolden C Brook Lopez Bobby Portis Robin Lopez

Also Read: Injury woes frustrate Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons: "I wanna be out there"

Milwaukee Bucks on the road for the rest of 2023

The Milwaukee Bucks had a really good schedule following their failed 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament campaign. The Bucks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the semifinals before their six-game homestand at the Fiserv Forum on Dec. 11.

Milwaukee had some tough games at home during that six-game span, but prevailed all six times. They improved to 21-7 for the season and are just 0.5 games behind the leaders Boston Celtics atop the Eastern Conference.

After the advantageous six straight home games, the Bucks will finish the rest of 2023 on the road. They face the New York Knicks on Saturday and Christmas Day before making the short trip to battle the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 27. They end the year against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 29 with their next game at home on New Year's Day.

Also Read: 5 landing spots for RJ Barrett as trade rumors surface about New York Knicks star