The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Patrick Beverley after helping the Chicago Bulls turn their season around. In celebration of Beverley's signing, the 76ers social team released a hilarious video to get fans excited about his arrival in Philadelphia.

The video included a clip from "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone" of Patrick Beverley talking about his excitement to play for the team.

"I wanna be in Philly," Beverley said. "I wanna have it on my shoulders. I wanna hear the fans when we win the big games. Lemme relax, you getting me turnt up a little bit."

Watch the video below:

During his time with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, he did not have the best of times playing for the team. In the 45 games he played for the team, Beverley averaged 6.4 points per game (40.2% shooting, including 34.8% from 3-point range).

Patrick Beverley was not a good fit with the Lakers, as too many guards were already on the roster (Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn and Dennis Schroeder). While he did shoot 34.8% from 3-point range, Beverley isn't a knockdown shooter from deep that can help a team's spacing.

He ended up getting traded during the trade deadline to the Chicago Bulls, wherein he played for 22 games as the team needed a defensive-minded guard at the point position. Patrick Beverley became a huge factor in stirring the Bulls' ship in the right direction.

The Chicago Bulls managed to sneak into the Play-in against the Toronto Raptors. They ended up winning with a score of 109-105. Against the Heat, they were 6 minutes away from a playoff spot as they had a five-point advantage.

Unfortunately, the offense turned stagnant while the defense failed to string together enough stops to hold off the Miami Heat's surge.

Now with the Philadelphia 76ers, Patrick Beverley can provide much-needed toughness on the roster with his hard-nosed brand of basketball.

Patrick Beverley was sold on joining the Philadelphia 76ers after talking to former coach Doc Rivers

Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers

When making his free agency decision on which team to play for, Beverley called his former coach Doc Rivers for some advice. During an episode of "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone," Beverley talked about what Doc Rivers told him during the phone call.

"I love Philadelphia for you," Rivers said. "They need you. You will be great with Joel, James, he respects you, you'll be great with him. If I had you last season, we would've been a different team."

Rivers was Beverley's coach when he played for the Los Angeles Clippers, and they have remained in a close relationship even after departing from one another.

