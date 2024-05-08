Golden State Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy scouts international prospects in France after 2024 Playoffs exit

The Golden State Warriors failed to make it to the NBA playoffs and GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. seemingly started to work early into the off-season. With the team getting eliminated during the NBA Play-In Tournament, Dunleavy was spotted in France reportedly scouting one of the top prospects in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft in June.

Two of the projected top three players in the 2024 NBA Draft are coming from France namely Alex Sarr and Zacharrie Risacher. Through this, some NBA team officials have made their trips to Europe to give their assessment on how these players can help their franchises.

Surprisingly, despite owning no first-round picks, Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. is seen in France specifically attending a game played by Zacharrie Risacher who currently plays for the LNB Pro A. He was joined by his G-League counterpart David Faloki, GM of the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Golden State Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. looking to add Zacharrie Risacher?

The presence of Mike Dunleavy Jr. in Europe is intriguing as the Golden State Warriors have no first-round picks in the upcoming draft. But if the team decides to make an effort to try and draft Alex Sarr, Zacharrie Risacher, and even Tidjane Salaun who is projected to go 14th overall in Thankathon, they need to make a trade.

The Detroit Pistons are projected to go first owning the worst record in the NBA has the best chances of landing the first overall pick again since 2021. If so and the lottery balls fall in their favor, they are expected to select Risacher due to fit over Sarr.

However, teams like the Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, and San Antonio Spurs have abundant young talent to develop and all of them may need the presence of the veteran.

Having missed the playoffs, there is a high possibility that the Golden State Warriors will make moves to maximize the tail end of Steph Curry's career and trade some of the fan-favorite players.

Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are two players that the Warriors can dangle to these developing teams and both are expected to earn at least $22 million in the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Wiggins may turn out to be the more attractive prospect for developing teams with his age at 29 years old but Green may look to spend his mid to late 30s as part of his childhood basketball team, the Detroit Pistons.

Other players that the Golden State Warriors may include in a trade package could be Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, both are due for a contract extension with the Warriors this summer.