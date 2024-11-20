Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Atlanta Hawks? Closer look as 2x MVP makes Warriors injury report (Nov. 20)

Steph Curry has made it to the Golden State Warriors injury report before Wednesday's clash against the Atlanta Hawks. The two-time NBA MVP is listed as probable as he's dealing with a left knee bursitis. Curry was also on the Warriors' injury report before Monday's 102-99 loss against the LA Clippers.

He was then listed as questionable because of the same reason. Steve Kerr revealed Curry was "banged up" after Sunday's 123-118 NBA Cup win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Steph Curry suited up on Monday despite a 50-50 status, and a probable listing only makes it likelier for him to play again amid his knee ailment. The Warriors have listed him due to protocol, and unless his status gets downgraded before the game, Curry will play.

Steph Curry stats vs. Atlanta Hawks

Steph Curry has averaged 25.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists, shooting 48.6%, including 38.4% from 3-point range in 22 games against the Atlanta Hawks. He holds a 15-7 record against the Eastern Conference franchise. Curry had one of his best games against Atlanta in his previous game against Trae Young and Co.

He scored 60 points in a 141-134 overtime loss on Feb. 2. Curry shot 57.9% and made 10 3s while adding six rebounds, four assists and a block. However, the Warriors failed to capitalize.

The Hawks, meanwhile, had a better collective effort. Young scored 35 points, Onyeka Okonwgy had 22, and Jalen Johnson contributed 21. Six players scored in double digits, with five scoring at least 17.

The rosters and situations are much different now. The Warriors are as deep as they get, while the Hawks are relatively younger than last year, with fewer veterans.

Golden State enters this game behind a 10-3 record as the No.1 team in the West, while the Hawks are fifth in the East despite a 7-8 losing record.

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors?

The Hawks-Warriors game will be live on NBC Sports Bay Area and FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast in local regions. Viewers outside the Bay Area and Georgia can watch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center, the Warriors' home floor.

