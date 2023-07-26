Which Knicks players also played for the Lakers and the Magic? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 26

The HoopGrids NBA grid challenge for July 26 has been released. The daily basketball trivia puzzles have been keeping fans busy all offseason and continue to draw in new players daily.

Some days fans can complete the grids relatively easily. However, on other days, one or two grid squares end up leaving some fans stumped and searching for help to solve the remaining clues.

On that note, here are the clues for today's Hoop Grid:

Grid Square 1: NBA player who has played for the Chicago Bulls and the LA Lakers.

Grid Square 2: NBA player who has played for the Chicago Bulls and the Orlando Magic.

Grid Square 3: NBA player who has played for the Chicago Bulls and has been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Grid Square 4: NBA player who has played for the Detroit Pistons and the LA Lakers.

Grid Square 5: NBA player who has played for the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic.

Grid Square 6: NBA player who has played for the Detroit Pistons and has been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Grid Square 7: NBA player who has played for the New York Knicks and the LA Lakers.

Grid Square 8: NBA player who has played for the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic.

Grid Square 9: NBA player who has played for the New York Knicks and has been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Today’s full Hoop Grid is as follows:

For today's Hoop Grid, here is a closer look at Grids 7 and 8: Which New York Knicks players have played for either the LA Lakers or the Orlando Magic?

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony played for both the Knicks and the Lakers. The 10-time All-Star spent the majority of his prime in New York after being traded from the Denver Nuggets in a 2011 blockbuster trade.

In all seven seasons that Anthony played for the Knicks, he was named an All-Star. However, Anthony’s time in LA came in his 19th and final season when he was already well past his prime.

Meanwhile, NBA legend Patrick Ewing played for both the Knicks and the Magic. The Hall of Famer spent 15 of his 17 seasons in New York after being drafted No. 1 by the Knicks in the 1985 NBA Draft.

Ewing made 11 All-Star teams with the franchise. However, his time in Orlando came when he was past his prime during his 17th and final season.

More NBA HoopGrids answers for July 26

New York Knicks star power forward Julius Randle

Other players who have played for the New York Knicks and the LA Lakers include Julius Randle, Reggie Bullock, DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and Michael Beasley.

Meanwhile, Evan Fournier, Elfrid Payton, Ignas Brazdeikis, Maurice Harkless and Courtney Lee have all suited up for the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic.

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s Hoop Grid:

