Zion Williamson's abrupt split with long-time trainer prompts fans to make shocking reactions: "Zion not a baby anymore"

Fans were shocked to learn that the New Orleans Pelicans will not be retaining the athletic trainer who worked with Zion Williamson. According to Christian Clark of NOLA.com, Jana Austin, the trainer who has been with the Pelicans since 2020, will not be returning to the organization. The franchise has yet to announce her replacement.

Austin had been influential in Williamson's development, as the athlete finished the 2023-24 campaign as his healthiest season so far since 2019. He reached the 70-game mark this season, which is the first time in his career.

The athlete wasn't healthy for quite a long time as he suffered a left hamstring strain that sidelined him during the postseason, including the Play-In Tournament. As a result, the former Duke star has yet to make his playoff debut, despite high expectations this year.

Upon hearing the news, fans were quick to share their thoughts. Some expressed confidence that Williamson could manage his situation independently without the need for a dedicated trainer.

"Zion not a baby anymore he knows what he needs to do," one fan said.

"Good in that maybe they feel Zion can do it on his own, bad if he can't," one fan said.

"I’m ngl I support this move," another fan chimed in.

However, others think differently about the move.

"Ownership a clown show atp," one fan said.

"Well that’s not good.. tf," a fan expressed that they didn't like the move.

"Played 70 games this year smh why the pelicans like this bro," another fan said.

Zion Williamson named as a target by the Utah Jazz

Despite Zion Williamson's history of injuries, some teams still view him as a key player. In the upcoming 2024 NBA offseason, the Utah Jazz may consider acquiring the forward. According to Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey, the Jazz could pursue Williamson via a trade.

The forward is currently in the second year of his five-year, $197 million contract, making a trade the only viable option for acquiring him. However, the Jazz have a big draft capital so acquiring Williamson is a realistic possibility.

The athlete finished the season with 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and five assists per game. Since he was able to play 70 games last season, there's hope that he can have a healthy season going forward.

