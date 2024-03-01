“You f***ing made it harder”: Marcus Jordan’s girlfriend Larsa Pippen gets blasted by RHOM co-star over breast cancer revelation

During part two of the Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 reunion special, Larsa Pippen was blasted by her RHOM co-star Guerdy Abraira.

During the season, Abraira had told Pippen in confidence that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. However, Pippen revealed this to the rest of the cast without Abraira's permission. Pippen had also made an insensitive comment about Guerdy's diagnosis previously.

The two were shown clips of the moment when Abraira told Pippen about her breast cancer and asked her not to tell the rest of the group.

When asked why she told the rest of the girls about the diagnosis despite Guerdy asking her not to, Marcus Jordan's girlfriend said:

"My understanding was social media. I was kind of like, did she mean for me not to tell the other girls? Did--was she talking about social media?"

Responding to that, Abraira said:

"You could have easily texted me if you had any confusion about what I said. There is no excuses to your behavior and your reaction. I need full ownership because in the time that I'm going through the worst part of my life ... and the worst journey of my life, it was hard already, and you fucking made it harder."

When asked if she felt she owed Abraira an apology, Pippen said, 'I've apologized to her probably 35,000 times.' The response stunned Abraira.

Below is the complete segment shared on X.

‘Nepo baby’ Marcus Jordan mocked by ‘RHOM’ star after his dishwashing diss

NBA legend Michael Jordan's son, Marcus, was mocked by his girlfriend Larsa Pippen's RHOM co-star Julia Lemigova for his comment about the stars.

Marcus Jordan's insult came after Pippen told Andy that he was frustrated with all the questions he fielded about his father. Andy responded to Larsa’s comment with:

“But nobody else’s dad is Michael Jordan.”

Reacting to that, Marcus Jordan took a hit at the RHOM stars.

“These women wouldn’t even be able to do the dishes in our house, let alone try to bring themselves into this conversation. Some people need to just stay in their lane,” he said.

Lemigova, a Russian native and former Miss USSR, retaliated.

“Since leaving a communist country without a dollar to my name, I have had to work hard for everything I have achieved,” Lemigova told Page Six.

“I will be neither belittled nor degraded by a nepo baby who’s using our platform to leverage a career for himself.”

Let's wait and see what Pippen has to say about this feud.