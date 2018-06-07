Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins responds to reporters' Trump questions with written signs

Malcolm Jenkins responded to questions over the Philadelphia Eagles' rescinded invite to the White House without saying a word.

Without saying a word, Malcolm Jenkins is speaking volumes in his message to United States president Donald Trump.

During his Wednesday media session, the Eagles safety responded to questions by holding up a number of hand-written signs with various statements regarding social issues and documenting the ways NFL players have given back to their communities.

Trump uninvited the Eagles from the traditional White House visit for Super Bowl champions, releasing a statement that said of the team: "They disagree with their president because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honour of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country.

"The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better."

On Tuesday, Jenkins had felt compelled to speak out as the situation unravelled.

Here’s a portion of Malcolm Jenkins’ session with reporters. pic.twitter.com/LDZv9ZyrDg — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 6, 2018

"Simply Google: 'How many Philadelphia Eagles knelt during the national anthem last season' and you find the answer is zero," Jenkins wrote on Twitter with the hashtag #TheFightContinues.

"A similar Google search will show you how many great things the players on this team are doing and continue to do on a daily basis.

"Instead the decision was made to lie, and paint the picture that these players are anti-America, anti-flag and anti-military. We will continue to fight for impacted citizens and give a voice to those who never had one."

A day later, Jenkins silenced himself and held up signs that detailed the charitable endeavours of Colin Kaepernick and Eagles team-mate Chris Long, as well as the efforts of New England Patriots trio Devin McCourty, Duron Harmon and Matt Slater, and Houston Texans cornerback Johnson Bademosi, in lobbying for changes to the criminal justice system.

The NFL announced last month it will enforce a new anthem policy in which players will be permitted to remain in the locker room but subjected to a fine if they do not "stand and show respect" while on the field.

Trump initially praised the NFL for that decision, but tweeted on Tuesday that "Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling".

The league is facing labor grievances from Kaepernick and fellow ex-San Francisco 49er Eric Reid, both of whom claim they have been blacklisted due to their decisions to kneel during the anthem in protest of social injustice.