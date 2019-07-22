×
Favre compares Mayfield and Mahomes to himself

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    22 Jul 2019, 05:20 IST
Brett Favre
Brett Favre

NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre sees himself in Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mahomes capped a stunning second year in the league by winning the MVP award after leading the Chiefs to a 12-4 mark and an appearance in the AFC championship game.

Meanwhile, new Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines earlier this offseason as he dubbed Mayfield the modern-day Favre.

"There's no question that the sky is the limit for Baker," former Green Bay Packers quarterback Favre told Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal.

"And, yeah, I think his style of play, and I've heard the same thing about Mahomes, and I agree with both, that their styles of play — if you had to pick a former player — would certainly match up to my style."

"It's a play-action fake that you've never seen before or a flip, underhand pass or diving over three defenders or ducking your head and getting the extra yard," Favre said. "Those are the type of things that are the unexpected that will become, at some point, maybe expected with a guy like Baker or Mahomes.

"Playing [quarterback] the way I played and the way Baker and Mahomes play is they just kind of have that added little sixth sense."

Favre played most of his career — 16 seasons — with the Packers, leading them to a victory in Super Bowl 31. He ranks third all-time with 508 passing touchdowns and second all-time with 71,838 passing yards.

Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns in 14 games as a rookie last season, helping Cleveland finish with a 7-8-1 record after going winless the year before.

Mahomes put up staggering numbers, passing for 5,097 yards with 50 touchdowns in 16 games – making him just the second QB in NFL history to have 50 touchdowns and more than 5,000 yards in a season.

The only other player to do so was Peyton Manning in 2013, a feat even Favre could not accomplish.

